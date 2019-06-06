Flexible packaging firm ProAmpac has produced a high-barrier pouch made with 25% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials for JUSTIN’S new product Nut Butter Covered Nuts.

Image: ProAmpac has produced FDA-compliant pouch for JUSTIN’S new product. Photo: courtesy of ProAmpac.

For the development of new pouch, the flexible packaging firm partnered with its customer JUSTIN’S, a producer of nut butters and organic nut butter cups and snacks.

ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose said: “This flexible package is one of the first commercial pouches for food packaging to combine such a high proportion of PCR material, reducing the carbon footprint of the package without sacrificing the high-barrier snack food requirements.

“We believe this is a pioneering step in food packaging to further enhance the sustainable advantages of a flexible format.”

Through using food-contact FDA-compliant structure, the snack pouch is said to reduce its dependence on virgin resin by using 40% recycled plastic content in the sealant film that is equal to 25% of the total structure.

The high oxygen and moisture-barrier properties will help reduce the package’s total carbon footprint by not depending on 100% virgin polymers. It also features crisp branded graphics, as well as preserves product freshness.

JUSTIN’S founder Justin Gold said: “Finding ways to make our packaging more sustainable has been a long-time goal and continues to be something we’re committed to, so we were thrilled to find ProAmpac, a valued partner to collaborate with for this initiative on our latest innovation – Nut Butter Covered Nuts.”

Justin’s is claimed to be first nut butter brand to market its jarred offerings in single-serve 1.15-ounce squeeze packs, which are available in ten varieties. It also markets organic peanut butter cup in two-cup pack.

In April this year, ProAmpac has introduced Signature Surfaces line of coatings for consumer packaging applications.

The new Signature Surfaces product line has been designed to help improve the tactile feel of consumer packaging and offer an additional option to brand owners for shelf differentiation. Signature Surfaces product line is comprised of Paper Touch, Soft Touch and Registered Matte.