ProAmpac will use its County Donegal facility in Ireland to supply flexible pet food packaging for C&D Foods

ProAmpac will use its County Donegal facility to supply flexible petfood packaging for C&D. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Flexible packaging company ProAmpac has secured a multi-year and multi-million contract to supply flexible pet food packaging for C&D Foods, the pet food division of ABP Food Group.

C&D Foods a private label pet food manufacturer and is based in Edgeworthstown, County Longford, Ireland.

The company employs around 452 people in Ireland and up to 1,148 more in seven European countries.

C&D Foods managing director Colm Dore said: “ProAmpac is innovative and forward looking in its approach, and the development of sustainable packaging is fully aligned with C&D’s strategic objectives. We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

ProAmpac will use its County Donegal facility in Ireland to supply flexible pet food packaging for C&D Foods.

Both companies are currently conducting trials with a sustainable pet food pouch, which is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

ProAmpac stated that the pouch will be fully recyclable when new advanced recyclable solutions are launched into multiple European markets.

ProAmpac’s Donegal facility, which is merged with the former Rapid Action Packaging, offers sustainable cellulose-based packaging products for fresh prepared and ready-to-eat food-to-go.

The comprehensive packaging offerings consist of sandwich packs, trays, wraps, and soft wraps for standard flow wrap machines.

ProAmpac Donegal operations director John McDermott said: “This is an opportunity for our firms to collaborate in developing leading-edge packaging innovations in Ireland and across Europe.

“But it is also a partnership that will facilitate expansion of production and employment at ProAmpac Ireland and reposition our facility there as a global hub for sustainable packaging innovation for both pet food as well as ready-to-eat meals.”

In March this year, ProAmpac acquired UK-based private businesses IG Industries and Brayford Plastics, which manufacture a range of recyclable packaging products.

ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors.