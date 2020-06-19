ProAmpac’s Flexibles Products division has strengthened its marketplace position by growing through two significant acquisitions, strategically reconfiguring the division’s go-to-market approach and expanding its portfolio of award-winning product offerings in sustainability

ProAmpac names Rita Cox president of Flexibles Products division. (Credit: ProAmpac)

ProAmpac, a leading global flexible packaging company, today announced that Rita Cox has been named President of the company’s Flexibles Products division. Ms. Cox was previously President of the company’s Extrusion and Lamination division and rejoins the company following a brief retirement. She succeeds Tom Loewald, who after a distinguished career with ProAmpac was named CEO of Cambrex June 15 and will immediately work though a transition period with Rita over the coming weeks.

“ProAmpac embodies all of the values I look for in a business and I am thrilled to take on this new leadership role as the company, and its Flexibles Products division, continues its growth momentum,” said Ms. Cox. “With ProAmpac’s track record of innovation, a culture of creativity and collaboration, and commitment to excellence in product quality and customer service, I am eager to work again with our talented team and continue delivering for our customers.”

“Rita’s deep industry expertise and leadership experience within our company uniquely position her as the ideal leader for our Flexibles Products division,” said Greg Tucker, ProAmpac CEO. “Rita brings an exceptional skill set and proven results to this role. She established our Extrusion and Lamination division as an industry pacesetter for innovation and she directly contributed to the company’s long-term growth by overseeing our integration of CEI in the fall of 2015. I am confident she will immediately continue building on the fantastic momentum we have within the Flexibles Products division, and I am so pleased to welcome Rita back to the ProAmpac family.”

Mr. Tucker continued, “On behalf of all of us at ProAmpac, we thank Tom for his many years of service and significant contributions to the company. He created tremendous growth for the Flexibles Division with ProAmpac’s new go-to market approach which led to increased new business. Serving as a company CEO has long been a career aspiration for Tom, and I am thrilled for him that he will be achieving this goal. We wish him the very best in his new role.”

In her previous tenure at ProAmpac, Ms. Cox served as President of the company’s Extrusion and Lamination division and as Director of Corporate Human Resources. Prior to ProAmpac’s acquisition of the company, Ms. Cox was President of CEI, during which she engaged the CEI employees and created shareholder value through strategic market alignment, policy deployment, lean principles and empowerment. Rita also held an executive leadership role with Presto Products, a division of Reynolds Packaging Company, and also held various commercial and operations leadership roles with Alcan Packaging and Philips Electronics. She will be based in Wisconsin.

ProAmpac’s Flexibles Products division has strengthened its marketplace position by growing through two significant acquisitions, strategically reconfiguring the division’s go-to-market approach and expanding its portfolio of award-winning product offerings in sustainability. As consumer product goods companies increase the need to provide innovative and sustainable product offerings, ProAmpac’s new Collaboration & Innovation Center, currently under construction, positions the company as the industry’s ‘go-to-group’ for innovation and technical solutions.

Source: Company Press Release