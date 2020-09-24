Metropolitan Tea’s new luxury tea bag pouch features a multilayer, high barrier flexible package

The fin-sealed ProActive compostable package is designed specifically for speciality teas. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Flexible packaging firm ProAmpac has collaborated with Metropolitan Tea to introduce ProActive Compostable package made with 100% home and industrial compostable materials.

Metropolitan Tea’s new luxury tea bag pouch uses a multilayer, high barrier flexible package that is made using home and industrial compostable films and adhesive.

ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose said: “Collaborating with Metropolitan Tea to develop a compostable package designed to meet the unique requirements for luxury bulk tea without sacrificing barrier properties, graphics, and filling line speed is what makes this product such a remarkable innovation.”

ProActive compostable package to support speciality teas

The new fin-sealed ProActive compostable package has been designed specifically to support speciality teas, ProAmpac said.

The ProActive Compostable package meets the ASTM standard D6400 and ISO Standard EN13432 requirement, as part of ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability product suite.

ProAmpac product development and innovation vice-president Hesam Tabatabaei said that the pouch’s multilayer structure with superior oxygen and moisture barrier is critical for preserving the freshness of the product.

Tabatabaei added: “In addition to package integrity, the ProActive Compostable overwrap has a unique sealant technology for running on high-speed form/fill/seal applications and the structure can be both surface and reverse printed using up to 10 colours of HD flexographic ink to create eye-catching graphics.”

Grose added: “ProActive Compostable not only meets the needs of Metropolitan Tea, but it creates a new avenue for compostable packaging that ProAmpac is eagerly pursuing.”

Earlier this month, ProAmpac announced the start of construction on a new Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC) at its manufacturing facility in Ogden town near Rochester in New York, US.