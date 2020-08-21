MAKR helps users to remotely create custom three-dimensional package designs in both film and paper formats

ProAmpac has lunched virtual flexible-packaging configurator. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Flexible packaging solutions provider ProAmpac has introduced a new virtual flexible-packaging configurator called MAKR.

MAKR is an online packaging design configurator that will help users to remotely create custom three-dimensional package designs in both film and paper formats. Later, these formats can be prototyped at the firm’s Design and Sample Lab (DASL).

Since 2014, the company has been ideating, designing and prototyping samples in partnership with customers. MAKR has been designed to advance the collaboration process to the next level by moving ideation and design to a virtual process.

The user can use the app to present their ideas on different flexible packaging formats, sizes, shapes, and art.

ProAmpac global application and innovation vice president Sal Pellingra said: “MAKR expands our collaborative resources and makes it easier for customers to get products from design to market in record time.”

MAKR enables users to select almost any flexible packaging format provided by ProAmpac. The users can customise the design by using different features such as package dimensions, closures, handles and even the shape of the pouch.

According to the company, the users can also add graphics and submit an order for their completed package design online.

ProAmpac’s DASL team will check the details to address errors and finalise the order, as well as create and ship custom prototype directly to the requester.

At the starting of this year, ProAmpac introduced Bridge Remote Trial Management (RTM), which enables ProAmpac customer technical service expert to inspect a customer’s product trials remotely and make to run the packaging products efficiently.

ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose said: “At ProAmpac, serving our customers is our top priority and since the onset of COVID-19 we have experienced increasing demand in virtual support requests.

“This led us to fast track our digital innovation platforms. MAKR and Bridge RTM are just the beginning. We have more tools and offerings coming soon to ensure our customers are getting the virtual support and service they need.”

Recently, ProAmpac has collaborated with premium speciality baby food products provider Bimbosan to introduce a renewable bio-based packaging for baby nutrition products.