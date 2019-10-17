ProAmpac is spotlighting four new product groups under the company’s ProActive Sustainability initiative

Image: ProAmpac has demonstrated sustainable flexible packaging at SupplySide West. Photo: courtesy of ProAmpac.

ProAmpac invites participants attending SupplySide West 2019 at the Mandalay Bay October 15-19, to visit its exhibit at Booth FiNA 2777 and learn how the flexible packaging leader can help visitors meet their sustainable packaging goals.

“Many companies have made commitments to make packaging more sustainable by 2025. ProAmpac has accepted this challenge with a company-wide initiative we call ProActive Sustainability®,” said Maria Halford, vice president global marketing for ProAmpac.

“Today we are delivering more sustainable flexible packaging options to our customers and working tirelessly to develop more for the future,” added Halford.

Flexible Packaging is More Sustainable

“When it comes to sustainable packaging, there is one overarching contributor to those goals – flexible packaging itself. In contrast to rigid, flexible packaging increases the product-to-package ratio while enhancing manufacturing efficiencies and lowering distribution and storage costs,” said Sal Pellingra, ProAmpac’s vice president for application & innovation development.

ProActive Recyclable flexible packaging designed for store drop off recycling through How2Recycle®.

Solutions include the new ProActive Recyclable R-1000 high-speed vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) and horizontal form-fill-seal (HFFS) rollstock.

ProActive PCR ProAmpac can incorporate FDA food-contact compliant post-consumer recycled (PCR) content into the sealant layer or print web of a package to meet sustainability goals.

In June, the company introduced a high-barrier FDA compliant pouch with 25 percent PCR for JUSTIN’S® Nut Butter Covered Nuts. “It’s one of the first commercial pouches to use such a high proportion of PCR plastic,” according to Packaging World magazine.

ProActive Renewable Award-winning packaging made with bio-based resin.

This year, ProAmpac was honored with an AmeriStar Award for the innovative packaging for Scotts® MiracleGro® Performance Organics™ growing media. Developed by ProAmpac in collaboration with the team from Scotts Miracle-Gro, this large format bag utilizes 25 percent bio-based material. Additionally, Packaging Impressions magazine bestowed the same package with its First Place 2019 Excellence Award in the sustainability category, saluting print quality as well as “technical innovation in packaging.”

ProActive Compostable Flexible packaging made with materials that comply with the ASTM D6400 standard for industrial composting.

Compostable packaging is an attractive sustainable offering when combined with compostable products, such as yard waste or food.

Source: Company Press Release