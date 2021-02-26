The partnership agreement is said to support ProAmpac’s commitment to leading the industry in developing smart food packaging

ProAmpac has entered into smart packaging partnership agreement with Clemson University. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Flexible packaging company ProAmpac has entered into a smart packaging partnership agreement with Clemson University Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences.

The deal allows ProAmpac to work with Clemson’s Kay Cooksey, professor and Cryovac endowed chair of the food, nutrition and packaging sciences department within the college of agriculture, forestry and life sciences.

Cooksey has expertise in the fields of food safety, shelf life and active packaging. Her lab will offer testing capabilities required for the smart-packaging mission of extending shelf-life and bolstering food safety.

In a statement, Cooksey said: “I am very excited about this partnership. I have worked in the field of active and Intelligent Packaging for over 25 years and it is a pleasure to work with a company so committed to advancing this field.”

The university support is being incorporated with the company’s product development and innovation teams.

ProAmpac is broadening research, adding personnel and purchasing equipment, as well as constructing a new collaboration and innovation centre to serve as its international hub for packaging design and development

Clemson’s food science and packaging expertise is said to complement polymer-science and application development engineering capabilities offered by the Polytechnique Montréal.

In 2020, the company entered into a five-year extension of its research and development (R&D) alliance partnership with Polytechnique Montréal for its sustainable, safe and smart polymer flexible packaging programme operated by the university’s Department of Chemical Engineering and chaired by professor Abdellah Ajji.

ProAmpac product development and innovation vice president Hesam Tabatabaei said: “ProAmpac is committed to leading the industry in developing smart packaging technologies.

“Smart packaging is a fast-growing packaging innovation, which can promote both food safety and food shelf life; and, within the food segment, seeks to protect food from harmful bacteria and virus contamination to prolong product freshness.”

Recently, ProAmpac has introduced ProActive Recyclable R-2000F film for premium frozen food packaging applications.