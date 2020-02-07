The company announced its Cincinnati site has become the first ProAmpac facility in North America certified to ISO’s EMS 14001, a process standard that helps organizations improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste

ProAmpac has awarded ISO certifications in Cincinnati and Suffolk facilities (Credit: ProAmpac)

ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader, has been awarded two of the most recognized global accreditations in business: certification of its Cincinnati facility to ISO 14001, the most widely used environmental management system (EMS) in the world, and certification of its Suffolk, Va. facility to ISO 9001:2015, the world’s most popular quality management system (QMS) standard. The certifications were awarded last month.

The company announced its Cincinnati site has become the first ProAmpac facility in North America certified to ISO’s EMS 14001, a process standard that helps organizations improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste.

“The EMS certification is a step forward in our ProActive Sustainability® initiative,” which focuses in part on reducing energy use and the environmental impact of our facilities,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

“This culminates an 11-month, all-hands Cincinnati team effort that was inspired by a presentation from a long-term customer,” said Robert Manning, vice president of quality.

“The ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates our Suffolk facility’s ability and commitment to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements, Manning added.

Quality on Parade

“ISO 9001:2015 not only brings our Suffolk operations into alignment with the QMS most widely recognized worldwide by retailers, brand owners, and foodservice providers but this adds to the facility’s already robust food safety program (BRC Certification),” Manning added.

“Combining our BRC Food Safety certification with the new ISO 9001:2015 certification establishes the Suffolk location as a true leader in the tea industry, a market where ProAmpac stands apart,” added Corey Peterson, the Suffolk facility’s director of quality.

“These certifications place quality on parade,” said Grose. “They underscore ProAmpac’s internal commitment to unrelenting improvements in the highest quality flexible-packaging as well as our ProActive Sustainability® initiative which bundles our attempt to lead in producing sustainable products, employing sustainable processes contributing to the sustainability of communities in which we operate.

“We’re proud of the operation team. Securing these certifications engaged virtually every employee at every level to address performance standards established for the pre-certification ISO audits, and going forward to consistently to perform to these standards, Grose concluded.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an international standard-setting body composed of representatives from various national standards organizations. Founded in 1947, the organization promotes worldwide proprietary, industrial and commercial standards.

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® — provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals.

Source: Company Press Release