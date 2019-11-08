ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering

Flexible packaging leader ProAmpac today joined with Milk Makeup to celebrate acceptance of the 2019 Cannabis Industry Graphics Awards for the KUSH Stash Bag Set.

Graphic Design USA, a magazine and information resource for graphic design professionals, hosted the inaugural Cannabis Industry Graphic Design Awards. According to their website, “For more than five decades, GDUSA has organized design competitions that spotlight areas of growth and opportunity for graphic designers. This perfectly describes the CBD/Hemp/Cannabis industry, as a vast and early opportunity to use design to help elevate brands, differentiate products, disseminate information, create safe packaging and distribution, and help purveyors build strong businesses and a responsible business model.”

“To be among the first recipients of GDUSA’s Cannabis Industry Graphic Design Awards for our collaboration with Milk Makeup on their KUSH Stash Set is an honor and underscores the importance of packaging graphics. We look forward to continuing our creative partnership with Milk Makeup,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

At Milk Makeup, we believe in good ingredients + epic payoff. We’re cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan.

We were born at Milk, a creative studio in downtown New York City. Our community and culture have always been our inspiration.

We see personal style and experimentation as the ultimate forms of self-expression. It’s not just about how you create your look; it’s what you do in it that matters. #LiveYourLook

Milk Makeup was founded by Milk cofounder Mazdack Rassi, product developer and COO Dianna Ruth, seasoned Milk Girl and creative director Georgie Greville, and beauty + fashion editor and E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. All aspects of the line are developed in-house at Milk Studios, our downtown NYC home.

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace.

Source: Company Press Release