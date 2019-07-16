Pro Tapes & Specialties has invested in a new fully integrated slitting and packaging system, in a bid to enhance its production capabilities.

Image: Pro Tapes’ Pro Gaff is being produced on new Ghezzi & Annoni’s FA 300 machine. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Pro Tapes & Specialties.

Pro Tapes has purchased the new FA 300 fully automatic slitting system from Ghezzi & Annoni with an investment of more than $1m (£0.8m).

Compatible with 3″ & 1.5″ ID cores, the new slitting system is incorporated with an automatic shrink wrapping and labelling system to facilitate high speed converting, packaging and labelling of a wide variety of pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

Pro Tapes said that the recent capital investment is a direct response to their customers’ demand for packaging flexibility and a variety of labelling options.

The new FA 300 said to add fully automatic closed core shrink wrapping and outer core labelling capabilities to the company’s fully automatic open core and printed sleeving capabilities.

The latest product is the second FA 300 slitting system for the company, and the sixth wide web slitter produced in direct collaboration with Ghezzi & Annoni, a designer and manufacturer of advanced converting equipment.

Pro Tapes has a Flex RT-800, an RS-240, a TG-300 and a BA-1000 wide-web 1″ ID core slitter, in addition to two FA 300 systems.

The company also has three Cameron wide-web slitters, one Conweb wide-web slitter, two fully automatic single knife slitters, and multiple narrow web precision rewind slitters.

Pro Tapes manages a full concept and design die-cutting, perforating, printing and laminating stand-alone converting centre.

Pro Tapes & Specialties is a major converter of pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes and serves markets such as arts and entertainment, graphic arts, transportation, medical, and general industrial.

The company also provides custom contract converting and private labelling solutions to its customers.

Pro Tapes has 11 wide web slitting units, of which six are fully automated. Universal tooling enables the company to produce roll widths greater than 75m.

The company’s capabilities include inline automatic closed core shrink wrapping and open core sleeve wrapping, inline automatic case assembly and auto packaging, as well as inline open and close core wrapping.