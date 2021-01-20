The new investment will help the flexible packaging company to advance the next phase of its growth

ProAmpac supplies its products and solutions to over 5,000 customers in 90 countries. (Credit: ProAmpac)

Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) has announced a new investment in flexible packaging and material science company ProAmpac.

In 2016, PPC acquired ProAmpac alongside management. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, existing and new co-investors and ProAmpac management along with PPC have invested to boost the next phase of ProAmpac’s growth.

ProAmpac is engaged in the development and manufacturing of flexible and sustainable packaging and material science solutions for different consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets.

ProAmpac serves customers in 90 countries

With 37 sites across the globe, the company supplies its products and solutions to over 5,000 customers in 90 countries. The company employs around 4,800 employees.

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Greg Tucker, ProAmpac’s management team will continue to manage the business.

In a statement, Tucker said: “Both ProAmpac and PPC are employee-centric organizations and we remain aligned in our values-based culture and leadership strategy. We are pleased to strengthen and continue our successful partnership with PPC.

“This investment will help ProAmpac continue our growth, including future acquisitions and expansion into new geographies. With the continued support of our strategic partners, we will enhance our best-in-class product offering and commitment to serve our customers with sustainable solutions for their custom packaging needs.”

Recently, ProAmpac acquired Rosenbloom Groupe, Hymopack and Dyne-A-Pak in Canada, as well as UK-based Rapid Action Packaging (RAP).

Rosenbloom Groupe, Hymopack and Dyne-A-Pak serve customers in the retail, grocery chains and quick service restaurant (QSR) sectors in North America.

RAP is engaged in designing and manufacturing sustainable packaging for fresh prepared foods sold at retail, including sandwiches, wraps, chicken tenders and salads.