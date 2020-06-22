Printex Transparent Packaging claims that it has shipped more than 10 million shields within the last three months

Plastic Folding Box Manufacturer converts to leading Face Shield Manufacturer (CNW Group/Printex Transparent Packaging)

Printex Transparent Packaging, a manufacturer of clear folding boxes, has repurposed its production lines to manufacture face shields.

With its plants in New York and Montreal, Printex Transparent Packaging claims that it has shipped more than 10 million shields within the last three months offering face shields to desperately-needed front line workers.

Printex Transparent Packaging president David Dennison said: “We have donated thousands and sold millions. In addition to health care facilities, the company has shipped to Federal, State, and Provincial government agencies as well as food processors and industrial distributors.

“When the outbreak happened, we had the materials and the equipment to produce face shields, we just needed a good design. Within days, our designers in NY, Montreal and Burlington collaborated to come up with a great design that is efficient to produce using materials we already had in our manufacturing facilities.

“Our team met with potential users for initial feedback and within a week we were producing in NY and Montreal, shipping product across the US and Canada. Some being sold and some being donated.”

Printex Transparent Packaging said that shield and strap are a very economical disposable design. They are claimed to one of the most affordable disposable shields on the market.

Made entirely of recyclable materials, the face shield is very lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Also, the firm started manufacturing shields for bump caps and hard hats as well as printing brand logos on the shield or head strap.

Subsequent to initially entering the safety shield market, producing its own design, the company has also been producing just the clear shield section for other manufacturers that provide their own head strap and assembly.

In 2015, Transparent And Printex have merged to form a new company, Printex Transparent Packaging, to offer plastic folding cartons from its three design centres and two manufacturing plants within the US and Canada.