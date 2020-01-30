The new LX610 is the world’s first high-resolution colour label printer combined with digital die-cutting

Primera's new LX610 Color Label Printer with Built-In Digital Die Cutting. Credit: Primera Technology, Inc.

Primera Technology, a US-based manufacturer of specialised digital colour printers, has introduced new desktop colour label printer, LX610.

The company claims that new LX610 is the world’s first high-resolution colour label printer combined with digital die-cutting.

Designed to print image up to 4800 dpi onto various label materials, the new printer features a high-precision carbide steel knife blade to cut every image into its desired size and shape.

In a statement, Primera stated: “The printer comes complete with intuitive, easy-to-use software for laying out print and cut files. Users can quickly produce custom labels of virtually any size or shape within just a few minutes.

“In addition, standard pre-die-cut labels and tags can also be fed through the machine just like any other colour label printer.”

Primera said that the new LX610 can be used by small to medium-sized businesses to print their short runs of custom labels without suffering any delays and die costs.

Additionally, for producing samples, prototypes and short runs for client approval or test marketing, the new printer can also be utilised by professional print businesses, in-house marketing departments, ad agencies and graphic design shops.

The label printer uses dye-based ink for prime label applications, the firm said.

It also provides options to choose pigment ink for maximum durability against water and UV light.

Primera added: “An innovative printer like LX610 is only as good as its software. That is why with every printer purchased a copy of PTCreate Standard is available for free download.

“This highly intuitive software allows all typical print and cut functions, including import of bit-mapped images such as .jpg, .png, .bmp and more.

“Upgraded software, called PTCreate Pro and sold separately, further extends the capabilities of LX610 by adding many additional tools including import of vector files such as .psd, .ai and .pdf.”

The new LX610 costs $2,495 while PTCreate Pro software is being sold for $149.99.

In May 2018, Primera Technology launched LX910 desktop colour label printer.