The label printer can print images at up to 4800 dpi onto a wide range of different label materials

LX610 printer can combine digital die cutting with high-resolution colour label printing. (Credit: Primera Technology)

Primera Technology, a manufacturer of speciality colour printers, has started shipping its new LX610 Colour Label Printer/Cutter.

LX610 is touted to be the only inkjet desktop colour label printer that can combine digital die cutting with high-resolution colour label printing. It can print images at up to 4800 dpi onto a wide range of different label materials.

Once an image is printed, it will be cut to the required size and shape with the help of a carbide steel knife blade.

The label printer, which uses easy-to-use software for laying out print and cut files, will allow users to produce custom labels of virtually any size or shape within no time.

Also, the machine can be fed with standard pre die-cut labels and tags similar to other colour label printer. LX610 will help SMEs to print their own short runs of custom labels without any delays and die costs

Primera said that two different types of ink and a wide range of substrates are available with LX610 printer. Dye-based ink prints bright and vibrant colours that are suitable for prime label applications while pigment-based ink prints labels that stand up to sunlight and water for longer durations.

LX610 printer is equipped with PTCreate Standard software

LX610 comes with PTCreate Standard software, which allows all typical print and cut jobs, including import of bit-mapped images such as .jpg, .png, and .bmp. It also features a library of shapes such as circles, ovals, squares, starbursts rectangles and more.

The enhanced version of the software, known as PTCreate Pro, is sold separately. It can improve the capabilities of LX610 with additional tools including import of vector files such as .psd, .ai and .pdf.

PTCreate Pro will facilitate features layering, the export of images and contour cutting around intricate artwork. Furthermore, an auto-trace and cut option are used for printing and cutting complex designs and shapes.

Earlier this year, DTM Print, international OEM and solution provider for speciality printing systems, has started the EMEA sales of new the LX610e Colour Label Printer.