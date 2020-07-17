The firm has invested in new stretch-blow moulding equipment and infrastructure that spans across six of its 19 manufacturing locations

The new equipment will provide Pretium with an additional 100 million bottle capacity. (Credit: PRETIUM PACKAGING.)

Pretium Packaging, a US-based manufacturer of plastic containers and closures, has made a $5m investment in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) expansion project.

The investment was utilised to purchase new stretch-blow moulding equipment and infrastructure that spans across six of its 19 manufacturing locations.

The expansion of PET manufacturing platforms is expected to support the company’s organic growth, redundancy and hot-fill capabilities.

Pretium Packaging operations senior vice president Kris Nielsen said: “This expansion effort provides a comprehensive approach to supporting our existing and new PET customers.

“We’re adding capacity, stronger redundancy and volume-balancing capabilities, as well as support for the latest PET product innovations, like our hot-fill containers.

“We’re strategically placing new PET machines in the west, central and east regions of the United States, as a means of providing the most flexible customer delivery solution.

“This effort also reinforces key tenants to our overall growth strategy, which involves expanding our PET footprint and positioning ourselves geographically close to our customers.”

The project is expected to be completed by October this year

The addition of new equipment will provide an additional capacity to produce 100 million more containers and will have the capability to produce containers ranging in size from 6.5 ounce to 11.6 litres.

The expansion project is expected to be completed by October this year.

In February this year, Pretium Packaging has made a $3m investment in new high- density polyethylene (HDPE) extrusion blow moulding equipment and infrastructure for its Leipsic, Ohio manufacturing plant in the US.

Pretium Packaging manufactures plastic containers and closures for the food and speciality beverage, household and industrial chemical, sports nutrition and wellness, beauty and personal care, and medical and consumer health product industries.