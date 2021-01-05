The US Plastic Pact aims to create scalable solutions to establish a path forward towards a circular economy for plastics in the US by 2025

Pretium Packaging intends to make 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging by 2025. (Credit: VIVIANE MONCONDUIT from Pixabay)

Pretium Packaging has joined a collaborative and solutions-driven initiative called the US Plastics Pact to boost its sustainable efforts.

Claimed to be the first North American pact of its kind, the US Pact is led by The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund in partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The pact has been launched to unify varied public-private stakeholders across the plastics value chain for the designing, using and reusing plastics. It will focus on creating scalable solutions to establish a path forward toward a circular economy for plastics in the US by 2025.

The US Pact assembles over 70 brands, retailers, NGOs, and government agencies across the plastics value chain to implement initiatives and create innovative solutions for rethinking products, packaging, and business models.

Pretium Packaging CEO Paul Kayser said: “We are delighted to join the U.S. Plastics Pact as their stated goals perfectly align with Pretium’s strategy to fight the global problems of plastic waste through the elimination of both single-use packaging and non-recyclable plastic materials from our portfolio.”

Pretium will focus on achieving four goals as an activator of the US Plastics Pact. The goals include defining a list of packaging to designate as problematic or unnecessary by 2021 and implement proper measures to eliminate them by 2025.

The company also intends to make 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging by 2025, as well as aim to take actions to recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging by the same period.

In addition, the company is planning to use 30% average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging by 2025.

The US Plastics Pact executive director Emily Tipaldo said: “The U.S. Pact will mobilize system-wide change through support for upstream innovation and a coordinated national strategy.

“This unified framework will enable members to fast-track progress toward our ambitious 2025 sustainability goals. Members’ full participation will be vital to reaching our shared goals.”

Pretium Packaging offers plastic containers and closures for the food and speciality beverage, household and industrial chemical, sports nutrition and wellness, beauty and personal care, and medical and consumer health product industries.

In January 2020, Clearlake Capital Group acquired US-based rigid packaging solutions provider Pretium Packaging from Genstar Capital for an undisclosed sum.