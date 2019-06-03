Pretium Packaging, a manufacturer of plastic containers and closures, has opened a new innovation centre in Aurora, Illinois, to help create new packaging designs.

Image: Pretium's new innovation centre in the US. Photo: courtesy of Pretium Packaging.

Through the Pretium Innovation Center in Aurora, the firm said it is pioneering a new innovation approach for private label and independent brand companies.

Housed in an existing Pretium manufacturing facility, the centre features separate rooms, each dedicated to a different part of the package selection process such as market insights, design & selection, market validation and sample room.

Pretium president and CEO Paul Kayser said: “There are many decisions that have to be considered when a brand owner starts the packaging selection process. For many small-to-medium companies, the process can seem overwhelming, at first.

“The Pretium Innovation Center has been designed to take what may feel daunting and break it down into more manageable segments to help focus on one key aspect at a time.”

Pretium said that the innovation centre features a “spoke and hub” design which is anchored by a large open conference room area.

The market insights room allows discussion of specific market goals by brand owner, and help to identify market driver.

The firm said in a statement: “Next is the design & selection room which begins with a conversation about “bottle anatomy,” and continues on with resin options, colour options, neck finish, closures, decoration and tooling.”

The market validation room comprises retail store shelving which can be turned into a planogram of the specific product category while the large sample room features the blow moulded bottles and injection moulded jars and closures which are designed by the company. A 3D printer is also housed at the sample room.

In April 2019, Pretium Packaging has acquired Olcott Plastics. The transaction complements Pretium’s injection moulding and personal care and beauty offerings.

Pretium Packaging is engaged in providing packaging solutions for food, specialty beverages, household and industrial cleaners, sports nutrition and health and beauty products.

The firm manufactures approximately two billion PET, PP and HDPE containers and closures annually. It currently operates 17 facilities located across the US and Canada.