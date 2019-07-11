Epson announced Prepress Supply has opened its Epson Certified Solution Center in Orange County, California in the US.

Image: The Epson Certified Solution Center located at Prepress Supply. Photo: courtesy of Epson America, Inc.

The Solution Center will showcase the comprehensive portfolio of Epson printing solutions, allowing Prepress Supply to provide its customers the opportunity to view creative print applications, engage with product experts, participate in demonstrations, and run test prints using their own files.

“The Epson Solution Center is an ideal fit for Prepress Supply given their focus on creating relationships, providing great customer service and offering up-to-date product knowledge,” said John Meyer, director of sales, Wide Format Channel, Epson America, Inc. “Epson is committed to helping our print service provider partners create an engaging and interactive space where their customers can experience advanced print technologies.”

This new Epson Certified Solution Center is conveniently located at Prepress Supply’s offices in Fountain Valley, Calif. It will provide customers with a comfortable atmosphere and immersive experience, including:

– Full suite of SureColor production equipment

– Extensive print samples and applications

– Comprehensive customer training opportunities

“We’re excited for the launch of the Epson Solution Center. This further allows our west coast customers access to explore new technologies and see real-time answers for today’s digital workflow solutions,” said Mark Bitzer, president and CEO, Prepress Supply, Inc. “This new space will allow current and potential customers the ability to get hands-on with the full range of Epson’s award winning wide-format printing products, and falls right in line with our core value of helping our customers grow in their business.”

Source: Company Press Release