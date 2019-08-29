Premier Tech and Buhler will jointly build a design and manufacturing centre in China by 2020

Image: Premier Tech, Buhler to develop industrial flexible packaging solutions. Photo: Courtesy of Premier Tech.

Canadian industrial flexible packaging equipment manufacturer Premier Tech has announced a strategic co-operation Swiss Buhler Group for industrial flexible packaging solutions.

Both companies will jointly build a design and manufacturing centre in China by 2020.

Through the strategic co-operation, Premier Tech, a company involved in packaging, and Buhler in grain and food processing, intend to meet market demand and create cost-effective packaging solutions.

Premier Tech will contribute its packaging expertise

The Canadian company will contribute its packaging expertise and technological leadership, while the German company will bring its know-how of manufacturing and supply chain management in China as well as its digital solutions.

Besides developing automated, food-safe and accurate bagging and palletising solutions, both companies will continue to sell their products through their existing channels.

Premier Tech systems and automation president André Noreau said: “The two companies are complementing each other in a perfect way! The strategic co-operation will allow Premier Tech to gain better access to the Chinese market by using cost-effective and modern packaging solutions arising from this partnership or by combining them to our internationally renowned CHRONOS technology portfolio in weighing bagging and palletizing.”

In December last year, Premier Tech and its Industrial Equipment Group announced a partnership between Prairie Engineering, a Premier Tech company, and German seed and grain technology firm Petkus.

Prairie Engineering and Petkus offer innovative solutions for the seed, feed and grain industry.

Under the partnership, Prairie Engineering becomes the exclusive distributor of Petkus seed and grain technologies in the US and Canada.

The partnership allows customers to gain access to conditioning equipment, including sorting equipment, cleaners, gravity tables and chemical treating, while relying on Prairie Engineering’s expertise in the field.

Besides distributing Petkus equipment, Prairie Engineering will oversee service, preventive maintenance and parts for the Petkus clients in North America.

Premier Tech president and chief operating officer Jean Bélanger said: “At Premier Tech, we have developed a deep, day-to-day understanding of our clients’ real issues and of the markets we operate in to ensure that our commercial offers are relevant.

“And this partnership comes directly from this philosophy – two companies that are forward thinking coming together to help their clients win with innovative engineering technologies.”