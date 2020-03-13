The installation of Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 toner press forms part of Premier Labels’ plan to increase digital printing capabilities

The Konica Minolta’s AccurioLabel 230 toner press. (Credit: Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Limited)

Premier Labels, a UK-based provider of label production and printing solutions, has commissioned Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 digital label press to increase its digital printing capabilities.

The investment in the Konica Minolta’s 23m/min, four-colour digital label printing system is a part of the company’s plan to provide quality labels with fast turnaround for its clients.

Premier Labels provides labels to customers in markets ranging from drinks, luxury fashion, gifts and cosmetics, to electronics and engineering.

The AccurioLabel 230 toner-based press is expected to complement Premier Labels’ existing servo-driven foiling and finishing machines at its undisclosed facility.

Premier Labels managing director Gary Kerr said: “When we became aware of the AccurioLabel from Konica Minolta about a year ago, we soon realised that we had found the right machine.”

AccurioLabel 230 press eliminates the need for chillers or compressors

Capable of offering a resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi, the machine with small footprint eliminates the need for chillers or compressors as it can be plugged directly into a normal single-phase electricity supply.

The Konica Minolta’s toner technology of the press allows for printing on standard materials without pre-coating.

Gary added: “This press will help us respond quicker to customer demand. We are also looking at some very exciting new technology that will combine our expertise in hotfoiling with digital print and more specifically with the capabilities of the AccurioLabel 230 press.”

The press also features Label Impose software, which is designed to automate jobs such as impositioning and step-and-repeat while supporting variable data printing.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) label press sales consultant Steve Lakin said: “The press will help them expand, open new markets and gain new customers, while taking full advantage of their existing hot foiling and finishing equipment.”

Earlier this year, UK-based self-adhesive labels supplier and manufacturer Superfast Labels installed new Konica Minolta’s AccurioLabel 230 toner press to meet the requirement for increasingly shorter lead times with enhanced efficiency.