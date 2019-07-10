Protective packaging materials provider Pregis has announced the addition of its poly bags to the How2Recycle programme.

Image: Pregis’ Sharp poly bags will be provided with How2Recycle labelling. Photo: courtesy of Pregis LLC.

Marketed under the Sharp Packaging by Pregis brand, the poly bags will now be printed with How2Recycle’s “Plastic Bag Store Drop-Off” label.

Pregis’s advanced polyethylene-based film bags are available in different options, including mailer bags that are mostly used in in e-commerce applications for packaging of clothes.

The labelling enables consumer to place their used packaging in collection bins located at stores, which are involved in the programme.

Target, Walmart, Kohl’s and Whole Foods Market are some of the major retailers that are participating in the programme.

How2Recycle’s website is featured on the label, where consumers can type in their zip code to locate nearby stores that will accept the material.

Sharp bagging systems will directly print shipping information on poly bags, helping consumers to avoid removing a paper label.

The single material package will help simplify the recycling process, in addition to facilitating higher consumer engagement.

Sharp Packaging by Pregis sales vice president Micah McDowell said: “Many consumers continue to be confused about how to recycle certain materials. Participating in the How2Recycle program is a way to provide clear instructions regarding disposal.

“The goal is to reduce consumer confusion and increase the amount of material that can be reclaimed and used in new lifecycle applications.”

Earlier, the company said that it would print a How2Recycle label on its low-density polyethylene EP-Flex film that is made into air pillows for use in e-commerce applications as void-fill.

Sustainable Packaging Coalition had created Sustainable Packaging Coalition for the prevention of valuable recyclables entering into landfills. The programme aims to provide a labelling system, which follows Federal Trade Commission Green Guides and optimises the availability and quality of recycled material.

In June this year, private equity firm Warburg Pincus agreed to acquire Pregis from Olympus Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Deerfield of Illinois, Pregis is a customer-driven solutions provider of advanced protective packaging materials, equipment systems and surface protection.