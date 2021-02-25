The new Bethel facility will manufacture lightweight and recyclable all-paper cushioned mailers

Pregis’ new facility will manufacture all-paper cushioned mailers to support e-commerce demands. (Credit: Pregis LLC)

Protective packaging manufacturer Pregis is set to open a new 300,000ft² manufacturing facility in Bethel, Pennsylvania, US.

Developed to meet e-commerce demands, the new facility will engage in the production of lightweight and recyclable all-paper cushioned mailers for supplying in the Northeastern region of North America.

The Bethel facility, which will include multiple production lines, is expected to be operational at the starting of May this year.

Pregis is currently planning to recruit 80 new jobs to support manufacturing operations. It is also provided with additional space to meet future requirements.

In October last year, Pregis purchased the technology to produce the eco-mailer shipping solution, as well as scale the production of the curbside recyclable solution to meet consumer demand.

Pregis self-manufactures the advanced equipment used to produce the mailers. The new Pennsylvania facility is added to the already operating centrally-located facility in Elk Grove Village of Illinois.

The firm is also planning to expand its operations with two more sites to serve strategic geographic markets during 2021. The investment is expected to help create around 450 new jobs.

Pregis president and CEO Kevin Baudhuin said: “E-commerce is continuing to grow exponentially. Brand owners and retailers are looking for sustainable alternatives to ship their products through the parcel network direct to consumers.

“Pregis’ investment in this new manufacturing facility is yet another commitment to our robust e-commerce offering and our dedication to sustainable protective packaging options.”

In November last year, Pregis introduced its Sharp Packaging Systems MAX-PRO 24 continuous bagging system in North America, which can handle a range of products and bag sizes that are suitable for fulfilment operations with a broad e-commerce offering.