Pregis also offered water relief initiatives. (Credit: Pregis LLC)

Pregis, a US-based manufacturer of protective packaging products, has donated more than 5,000 Penguin Pack insulated box liners to Chicago’s Lakeview Pantry.

Claimed to be the largest food pantry in the US city, Lakeview Pantry distributes more than two million meals to residents annually.

Pregis ready-to-use products vice-president Ryan Wolcott said: “Protecting what matters’ is at the core of everything we do. Our friends at Lakeview Pantry allowed us to bring that core value to life through their inspiring home delivery programme.

“Supporting a community organisation in our own backyard – especially during such challenging times – makes this a truly gratifying moment for everyone involved.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Lakeview Pantry has witnessed increased demand for food assistance from low-income residents, vulnerable senior citizens and laid-off workers.

As a result, the visitors for the Pantry’s food programmes, such as its physical sites, Online Market and Home Delivery programme rose by 400%.

Pregis said that its packaging donation helped in the safe delivery of packages of healthy, fresh groceries through the Pantry’s Home Delivery programme.

The protective packaging manufacturer said it has offered support such as recycling education, and water relief initiatives.

Lakeview Pantry CEO Kellie O’Connell said: “It’s through partnerships like this one that allow Lakeview Pantry to serve our neighbours in need during this pandemic. Our critical food assistance programs are a lifeline to many residents in the city.

“We are very grateful to Pregis for aiding in the fight to end hunger.”

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the food pantry has extended the programme hours, Online Market and Home Delivery programmes. It also launched a temporary site at Wrigley Field.

