The fourth W&H blown film will help Pregis meet growing demands for quality and consistent product

Image: Pregis will install fourth W&H blown film line at Grand Rapids facility. Photo: courtesy of Pregis LLC.

Protective packaging materials provider Pregis is set to purchase a fourth multilayer Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H) blown film line to install at its Grand Rapids facility in Michigan, US.

The company is investing $5m to acquire the fourth multilayer blown film line, which will help meet growing demands for quality and consistent product.

The extruder will allow the company to increase output by another four million pounds per annum.

Pregis already invested $32m for the first three, five-layer W&H lines and expanded production space between 2016 and 2019.

Pregis chief innovation officer Tom Wetsch said: “We are seeing increased demand for higher quality flexible packaging, ecommerce protective material and surface protection films.

“Our continued investment in this facility will help us meet market segment expectations for package performance and provide vertical integration for some of Pregis’ other products.”

For the expansion of warehousing capacity, Pregis is leasing an additional 35,000ft² in the same location.

The additional warehouse space will allow Pregis Films to make customer inventory programmes to reduce lead times for converters serving the food, medical and industrial markets.

The Grand Rapids facility also includes 90,000ft² manufacturing area that features advanced multilayer blown film extrusion lines and film lab.

Pregis Films’ research and development team at the facility collaborates with brand owners to create suitable resin blend and operating range as per the specific application.

In June this year, Pregis announced the set-up of a new innovation centre in the US state of Illinois to meet its protective packaging challenges.

Located in Aurora, the new 50,000ft² innovation headquarters, called Pregis IQ, will provide training, design and testing services.

During the same month, Warburg Pincus signed an agreement to acquire protective packaging materials provider Pregis from Olympus Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Deerfield of Illinois, Pregis is a customer-driven solutions provider of advanced protective packaging materials, equipment systems and surface protection.