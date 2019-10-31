The new facility is integrated with two custom liquid filling lines with option for future expansion

Image: Precise Packaging’s new 15,000ft² facility in the US. Photo: courtesy of Precise Packaging.

Precise Packaging, a contract manufacturing partner of aerosol and liquid products and a subsidiary of aerosols manufacturer PLZ Aeroscience (PLZ), has opened a new production facility in Massachusetts, US.

Located in Fall River, Massachusetts, the new 15,000ft² facility is expected to increase the firm’s capacity as well as expand capabilities to support product innovation and customer growth.

The new facility expected to boost the firm’s production capacity

The Precise Packaging’s new facility is equipped with two custom liquid filling lines with an option for future expansion, as well as a new shrink sleever for enhanced decoration of cans and jars.

Precise Packaging CEO Shaun Gaus said: “Personal care/beauty, home fragrance and OTC product companies are increasingly turning to contract filling manufacturers like Precise Packaging to help them through the formulation development, product design, supply chain management, manufacturing, filling and packaging process, so we see the addition of the new facility as a critical step for strengthening our position as a strong strategic partner for our customers.

“The added capacity and capabilities enabled by our second production facility broaden our product offerings so that we can continue to work side by side with our customers to deliver innovative, high quality aerosol and liquid products that meet the latest market trends.”

Precise Packaging said it has equipped its aerosol production line at its headquarters with an automated shrink bundler to offer improved options for shrink bundling products in a cost-effective manner for customers.

Additionally, Precise Packaging has appointed several new personnel, including two chemists, a lab support technician, a sales/project engineer and a customer service representative, as part of its growth initiative.

The latest move follows the closing of the acquisition of Precise Packaging by PLZ from an affiliate of Trive Capital in August 2019.

Precise fills personal care, household and over-the-counter (OTC) aerosol products which range from small, travel sizes to larger household sizes, with valve sizes from 13mm up to one inch.