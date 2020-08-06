Guardian OLP system allows to immediately identify printing defects such as missing or extra print, pre-press errors, plate defects and colour variations

Pragati Graphics executive director Rajesh Nema demonstrates the Guardian OLP Offline Proofing & Inspection system. (Credit: Baldwin Vision Systems)

India-based printing company Pragati Graphics has installed Baldwin Vision Systems’ Guardian OLP offline proofing and inspection system to improve its capabilities in defect detection workflow.

Claimed to be the first of its kind in India, the Guardian OLP technology allows to verify the files used for production. It will help verify the beginning-of-run press samples to precisely match with the customer-approved master file.

Pragati Graphics executive director Rajesh Nema said: “We print many jobs in different languages, and in important segments, such as pharmaceutical. A small mistake can quickly result in a large expense in terms of time and materials wasted, but more important, in terms of the satisfaction of our customers.”

The system’s advanced software enables to automatically locate and highlight even the smallest of differences in print quality by comparing any pre-press file or scanned press sample to the customer-approved original within seconds.

Baldwin’s system has the capacity to compare one-up electronic files or scans with multi-up electronic files or scans, as well as immediately identify printing defects such as missing or extra print, pre-press errors, plate defects and colour variations.

According to the company, Guardian OLP enables to eliminate pre-press and pressroom defect issues to deliver better print quality and maintain accuracy.

Baldwin Vision Systems India office director Hemant Desai said: “We are honored to partner with Pragati to ensure print quality and accuracy for some of the world’s most prestigious brands. The ability to find tiny defects that are not visible to the human eye will play an important role in avoiding the high cost of wasted materials and man hours.”

Baldwin’s Vision Systems business unit offers advanced colour and inspection technology for the printing industry.

With a worldwide network of sales and service operations, Baldwin Vision Systems is engaged in the marketing of automated control systems in over 100 countries.

In December 2017, Baldwin Technology acquired US-based QuadTech from its parent firm Quad/Graphics for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Sussex of Wisconsin, QuadTech is engaged in the design and manufacture of control systems for commercial, newspaper, packaging and publication gravure printers.