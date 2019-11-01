The collaboration is expected to expand PQ’s current catalyst product offering to its customer

Image: PQ Group expands polyolefin catalysts portfolio. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

PQ Group, a global provider of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals and services, announced today an agreement with INEOS Polyolefin Catalysts to commercialize certain polyethylene catalysts to customers of selected processes. This collaboration will expand PQ’s current catalyst product offering to its customers. In addition, it will enable PQ to access new customers through an enhanced product offering and associated technical support.

“We are very excited about the collaboration with INEOS, one of the global leaders in polyolefin catalyst technology, and believe there is considerable growth and synergy potential through access to additional customers, technology and resources,” commented Belgacem Chariag, PQ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Catalysts continues to be a strategic growth platform for PQ and this agreement represents a key step forward in support of that strategy.”

INEOS Polyolefin Catalyst CEO, Iain Hogan, said, “Our principal strategy remains to maintain and develop our catalyst offering and support services within our core area of expertise and customer base. This collaboration with PQ allows us to broaden our knowledge and breadth of products with a well-respected partner in their own field. It’s a win-win for both companies, but particularly for our customers that get access to a more comprehensive product offering.”

PQ’s Catalyst segment currently produces silica catalysts and supports that are critical in the production of polyethylene resins used in packaging films, bottles, and containers and other molded applications, as well as other catalyst products. PQ also produces a catalyst used in the manufacture of MMA, a scratch-resistant plastic used to replace glass and as a durable surface coating. These catalysts also reduce the energy needed for the manufacture of plastics with less waste.

Source: Company Press Release