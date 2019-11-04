The deal is expected to expand the current catalyst product offering of PQ Group to its customers

Image: PQ Group seeks to expand polyolefin catalysts portfolio through new agreement. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

PQ Group, a provider of speciality catalysts, materials, chemicals and services, has signed an agreement with INEOS Polyolefin Catalysts to expand polyolefin catalysts portfolio.

Under the terms of the deal, the firm plans to commercialise certain polyethylene catalysts to customers of selected processes.

INEOS said that the deal will expand current catalyst product offering for PQ Group to its customers.

PQ president and CEO Belgacem Chariag said: “We are very excited about the collaboration with INEOS, one of the global leaders in polyolefin catalyst technology, and believe there is considerable growth and synergy potential through access to additional customers, technology and resources.

“Catalysts continues to be a strategic growth platform for PQ and this agreement represents a key step forward in support of that strategy.”

PQ to enhance product offering and associated technical support to customers

Additionally, the agreement is expected to provide access for PQ to new customers through an enhanced product offering and associated technical support.

INEOS Polyolefin Catalyst CEO Iain Hogan said: “Our principal strategy remains to maintain and develop our catalyst offering and support services within our core area of expertise and customer base.

“This collaboration with PQ allows us to broaden our knowledge and breadth of products with a well-respected partner in their own field. It’s a win-win for both companies, but particularly for our customers that get access to a more comprehensive product offering.”

In addition to producing silica catalysts, PQ’s Catalyst segment supports that are critical in the production of polyethylene resins used in packaging films, bottles, and containers and other melded applications, as well as other catalyst products.

Additionally, PQ produces a catalyst used in the manufacture of MMA, a scratch-resistant plastic used to replace glass.

Recently, Germany-based styrenics supplier Ineos Styrolution partnered with food packaging producer Sirap to develop packaging solutions based on chemically recycled polystyrene.

The joint project will focus on the use of recycled polystyrene, which will offer the same properties as the initial polystyrene, for Sirap’s future food packaging solutions.