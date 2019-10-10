Popular Ink is a major provider of short run and high service speciality packaging for health and beauty and nutraceutical markets

Image: PPC Flexible Packaging has acquired US company Popular Ink. Photo: courtesy of Horst Tinnes from Pixabay.

PPC Flexible Packaging has acquired US-based custom-printed flexible packaging solutions provider Popular Ink for an undisclosed sum.

Based in McKinney, Texas, Popular Ink prints and converts multi-coloured flexible packaging products such as gel packs, stand-up bags, pouches and stick packs.

The company mainly serves customers in the food and beverage, nutraceutical, and health and beauty consumer brands.

Popular Ink offers custom printed flexible packaging for the consumer products market across the US

Popular Ink is specialised in offering high impact packaging solutions to the fast-growing consumer product companies.

Popular Ink CEO Dru Riess said: “Since 2007, my team and I have built a market disrupting culture and company in the ﬂexible packaging space. Our unique approach to problem solving, customer service, responsiveness, reliability, and quality is what has set us apart.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we join the PPC family and further our geographic reach, deepen our resources, and provide more robust solutions to our customer base than ever before.”

PPC acquired Fisher Container and Packaging Products in 2017 and Temkin International in 2018 to expand its business operations.

In February this year, PPC Flexible Packaging acquired US-based flexible packaging converter HFM Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Pewaukee of Wisconsin, HFM Packaging provides packaging solutions for cosmetics, personal care, pharma, food and industrial applications.

PPC Flexible CEO Kevin Keneally said: “We’re delighted to have Dru Riess and his exceptional team at Popular Ink join the PPC Flexible Packaging family of over 900 employees and now seven manufacturing facilities.

“PPC’s combination with Popular brings our enterprise deep experience in high growth markets and enhanced access for our customers to unique and differentiated product offerings.”

Based in Buffalo Grove of Illinois, PPC is specialised in flexographic printing and converting of flexible films, bags and pouches.

The company provides cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, ‘better for you’ snack and organic brands, produce, pet food, bakery and horticulture.