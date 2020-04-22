PPC Flexible Packaging has completed the installation of the EFI Packaging Suite workflow at six locations

PPC Flexible Packaging seeks to boost the efficiency of operations. (Credit: misskursovie2013 from Pixabay)

US-based PPC Flexible Packaging has commissioned EFI Packaging Suite and Radius Packaging ERP solution from Electronics For Imaging (EFI) at multiple sites to boost its production efficiency.

PPC Flexible Packaging recently commissioned the comprehensive workflow at its manufacturing facility in Pewaukee, Wisconsin in the US.

The investment in the EFI software is part of the company’s efforts to deliver a fully-integrated, multi-site workflow with consistent data gathering and advanced reporting capabilities.

PPC Flexible Packaging CFO Lyle Meshberger said: “We knew we wanted full integration with one system that would give us the consistent Key Performance Indicators we need to run the business.

“We liked Radius and its functionality on the manufacturing floor. It has very good reporting for machine and operator performance. The system is very refined in terms of processes.”

PPC Flexible Packaging has completed the installation of the EFI Packaging Suite workflow at six locations while the three remaining facilities are planned to be commissioned in 2021.

EFI Packaging Suite solutions to help reduce manual data entry for firms

EFI said that the Packaging Suite solutions help firms in reducing manual data entry and touch-points in its production processes while increasing efficiency with reduced errors.

The Packaging Suite features EFI Productivity Workbench, an automation technology designed to enable faster turnaround times for companies.

Additional features of the Packaging Suite include business intelligence, shop-floor data collection and advanced accounting capabilities.

Meshberger added: “When you run a quick-changeover operation, you really want to know how the specific jobs and changeovers are running. Radius does that.

“For us, it’s even more important to have that shop-floor data information and collection because we’re constantly changing over presses.”

In October 2019, PPC Flexible Packaging has purchased US-based custom-printed flexible packaging solutions provider Popular Ink for an undisclosed sum.