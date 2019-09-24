The new PPC Green portfolio includes new eco-friendly products such as recyclable and compostable pouches

Image: PPC Flexible Packaging has introduced new eco-friendly products. Photo: courtesy of PPC Flexible Packaging LLC.

US-based PPC Flexible Packaging has introduced new sustainability portfolio, PPC Green, which includes new eco-friendly products such as new recyclable and compostable pouches.

Earth Pack is a new fully recyclable pouch, which can be recycled with the How2Recycle Label initiative, a standardised labelling system that clearly provides recycling instructions to the public.

Bio-Pouch is a new plant-based, annually renewable, and compostable pouch, which can be biodegraded in industrial composting facilities as per norms set by ASTM D6400.

PPC Green also focuses on the firm’s sustainable manufacturing practices at each of its six manufacturing sites.

The practices comprise of recycling and re-use of raw materials and packaging, as well as improving air and water consumption with advanced laser anilox cleaning systems and the use of regenerative thermal oxidizers at all facilities.

PPC said that its commitment to environmental sustainability can be noticed in each step of their manufacturing processes ranging from the selection of materials to product development to manufacturing and freight.

Based in Buffalo Grove of Illinois, PPC is a provider of cleanroom and consumer packaging for the healthcare, snack, organic horticultural and produce markets.

The company has expertise in the creation of value-added printed, laminated, stand-up pouch and re-closable packaging for the demanding applications. It operates six plants across North and South America.

In March this year, PPC opened a new manufacturing facility in Bogota, Colombia, for its horticulture business.

The new 75,000ft² Colombian plant will be managed by Temkin PPC, a division of PPC Flexible Packaging. The Bogota facility will employ more than 100 individuals.

In February this year, PPC Flexible Packaging acquired US-based flexible packaging converter HFM Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Pewaukee of Wisconsin, HFM Packaging provides packaging solutions for cosmetics, personal care, pharma, food and industrial applications.