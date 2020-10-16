The commissioning of the new cleanroom marks the company’s third major capital project to support PPC Precision Clean, PPC’s healthcare flexible packaging franchise

PPC Flexible Packaging commissions new cleanroom production facility. (Credit: PPC Flexible Packaging LLC.)

US-based PPC Flexible Packaging has commissioned its new cleanroom packaging production facility within its manufacturing facility in Payson, Utah.

The company provides cleanroom and consumer packaging for the healthcare, nutraceutical, health, and beauty, snack, organic, horticultural and “better-for-you,” produce markets.

Headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, PPC Precision Clean was founded by Donald Fisher in 1969 and is dedicated to providing creative packaging solutions.

Its cleanroom products are produced in the company’s ISO Class 4 and ISO Class 7 CleanRoom.

Expansion to meet the demand of cleanroom packaging across North America

The expansion will help the company to meet the demand of cleanroom packaging across North America, mainly in the western region.

PPC Flexible Packaging said that the Payson facility will provide redundancy for two existing cleanroom operations at the facility in mid-west Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

The facility is said to receive ISO Class 4 and 7 registration, which will mirror all previous operations of PPC Precision Clean.

PPC Flexible Packaging said: “The facility has been appointed with the latest technology, state-of-the-art pouch and bag making production lines.

“PPC Flexible Packaging has identified cleanroom certified flexible packaging as key product lines to serve its growing healthcare, medical, life sciences, pharmaceutical, critical environment components and microelectronics markets.”

In April this year, PPC Flexible Packaging has commissioned EFI Packaging Suite and Radius Packaging ERP solution from Electronics For Imaging (EFI) across its multiple plants to boost its production efficiency.