The eRS60 seaming machine can convert plastic sheet into a single sleeve label or multiple sleeves for promotional packages

Multisac has opted for Enprom’s seaming machine. (Credit: Enprom)

Portuguese flexible packaging firm Multisac has invested in shrink sleeve seaming machine, eRS model, from Spanish converting equipment manufacturer Enprom Solutions.

The eRS60 machine is designed to convert a plastic sheet into a single sleeve label or multiple sleeves for promotional packages.

Featuring Enprom’s new patented Smart Wheel motorised roller solvent application system, the eRS60 has been installed at Multisac’s main production site in Vozuela.

The eRS60 machine’s Smart Wheel motorised system is capable of increasing productivity, reduce costs and improve sleeve seaming quality.

ABG global sales director Matt Burton said: “We are delighted that Multisac has invested in the eRS60.

“And by adding Smart Wheel innovation to their equipment portfolio, Multisac will be able to create value, improve productivity and increase efficiency in production. They will also benefit from a reduction in operating costs and waste by more than 15%.”

The investment in technologically advanced equipment comes as Multisac seeks to boost its competitiveness and market penetration while reducing environmental impact.

Multisac produces flexible packaging solutions. It also exports its products to EU countries, including France and Spain, and Portuguese-speaking African countries.

The company uses flexo and digital print, solvent-less and solvent-based laminating, rewinding, bag machines, bag-in-box, and sleeves as its main technologies. It serves the food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries.

Enprom Solutions is engaged in producing products including equipment for shrink sleeve converting, slitting and rewinding, label finishing, coating and lamination, and hybrid converting.

The Spanish labelling, converting and packaging equipment manufacturer is jointly owned by AB Graphic International and Kocher+Beck.