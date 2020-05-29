The Comexi F2 ML flexographic press features positioning system of doctor blades with low friction pistons

Polytec has selected Comexi’s F2 ML flexographic press. (Credit: Comexi)

Guatemalan company Polytec has invested in Comexi F2 ML flexographic press to strengthen its business.

Designed for large developments and high speeds, the Comexi F2 ML press features innovative positioning system of doctor blades with low friction pistons, a robust structure of impression body, and carbon fibre air mandrels with hydraulic intermediate sleeves.

Polytec Guatemalan plant manager Óscar Escobar said that the machine’s rapid job change, high quality, and consistency during printing allows the company to confront the current converter challenges of the flexible packaging market.

The machine’s wide upper platform features an entire heating and drying system, consisting of a five-meter tunnel, and two independent systems with automatic air recirculation regulated by the concentration of the solvent.

Comexi F2 ML press has printing speed of 500 m/min

With a printing speed of 500 m/min, the Comexi F2 ML press allows integration with the advanced control system to facilitate output, including the fully automatic pressure adjustment and registration system or access to the Comexi Cloud digital services platform.

In a press statement, Comexi said: “Taking all this into consideration, there have already been five occasions where Polytec has trusted Comexi as a benchmark provider of central drum flexo printing services.

“The purchase of a Comexi F2 ML completes a relationship of more than 20 years and is built on the trust generated by equipment robustness and the impeccable after-sales service of Comexi in the area.”

In March 2020, Flexible packaging firm Constantia Flexibles purchased and installed three Comexi machines at its newly opened Constantia Ecoflex Ahmedabad in Gujarat, a state in India.

The machines include one Comexi F2 flexographic press and two Comexi S2 slitters with the double turret.