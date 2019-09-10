The site acquired for the new manufacturing facility is located in the Discovery Business Park on the south side of Edmonton adjacent to the Edmonton International Airport

Image: The Polykar’s new facility will be located in Edmonton, Alberta. Photo: courtesy of congerdesign from Pixabay.

Polykar, a Canadian manufacturer of flexible packaging, is planning to build a new manufacturing plant in Edmonton, Alberta.

The facility is expected to add significant production capacity (30 million pounds) to all of Polykar’s product lines.

Polykar said that its second facility will expand its reach and expertise to serve the retail, commercial and institutional sectors.

Polykar president and CEO Amir Karim said: “This is an important milestone for Polykar and we look to the future with confidence as we continue to develop innovative and sustainable products.

“We are excited to finalize the plans for our new manufacturing facility in Edmonton in the coming months, and bring ourselves closer to our valued suppliers and customers in Western Canada.”

As part of the plan, the firm has now acquired a site for the construction of the new plant in the Discovery Business Park, on the south side of Edmonton adjacent to the Edmonton International Airport.

The firm said that the facility will have a dual plant model, allowing the firm to offer faster delivery, strengthen production capacity, as well as build and retain manufacturing capability in the region.

Polykar’s new facility is scheduled for commissioning in 2021

FarMor Architecture was selected to design the 50,000ft² facility, which is scheduled for commissioning in 2021.

Edmonton mayor Don Iveson said: “Polykar will be a strong addition to the Edmonton Metropolitan Region’s manufacturing sector. This investment highlights the wealth of opportunity that exists here for companies looking to access talent and reach global markets.”

Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Minister Tanya Fir said: “This potential $20 million total investment will not only create dozens of jobs during and after construction, but also keep more of the value added of local polyethylene production in Alberta.”

Polykar is engaged in manufacturing polyethylene film, certified compostable bags, garbage bags as well as food and industrial packaging.

In 2017, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics in partnership with Bemis and Polykar have developed a trash bag from recycled plastic scrap.