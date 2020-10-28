Flexolabels intends to further drive business development with the purchase of Xeikon 3300 digital label press

Polish label printer Flexolabels has taken delivery of Xeikon 3300 digital label press to boost its business and meet customer demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Established in 2013, Flexolabels is engaged in digital label printing for the pharmaceutical, food and cosmetic industries.

Flexolabels installed Xeikon 3030 full-colour digital press in 2015

In 2015, Flexolabels installed a Xeikon 3030 full-colour digital press to move into digital production while enhancing its portfolio potential with new solutions and new products.

Flexolabels CEO Izabela Harczuk said that the Xeikon machinery is driving its business forward.

Harczuk said: “Now we have upgraded to a Xeikon 3300 with even more advantages enabled by Xeikon’s amazing X-800 digital front end – increased speeds for faster delivery times, shorter runs and the ability to produce even more complex and creative labels.”

Flexolabels’ decision to invest in Xeikon 3030 press was due to its ability to be upgraded to other models such as the 3300 or the more extended 3500 version in the future, Xeikon said.

Harczuk added: “With our latest investment and thanks to the upgrade in speed on the Xeikon 3300 (which only took a few hours and did not require any moving or shifting of the press), we have doubled speed and productivity.

“Our printing speed at 20m/min corresponds to a speed of 45-50 m/min in conventional printing (again taking into consideration downtime related to the time it takes to switch between jobs with conventional technology).”

Xeikon said that the digital press provided maximum opportunities to Flexolabels to diversify its options from printing variable data to printing short runs as well as providing ecologically sound solutions through printing with dry toner for accredited food safety.

In June this year, Xeikon partnered with Flint group to introduce a new digital solution platform, dubbed IDERA, for the corrugated packaging converters.