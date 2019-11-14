The Business includes Lanxess’ global organotin catalyst, organotin specialties and intermediates product lines

Image: PMC Group to acquire Lanxess’ Organotin Specialties Business. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

PMC Group (PMC) and Lanxess Organometallics announced that the parties have reached an agreement whereby PMC’s European subsidiary will acquire the organotin specialties product line (the “Business”) from Lanxess. The transaction is scheduled to close by year end, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Business includes Lanxess’ global organotin catalyst, organotin specialties and intermediates product lines. The transaction includes a toll manufacturing agreement under which Lanxess will continue to manufacture certain products post-closing for PMC at its Bergkamen, Germany organometallics manufacturing facility.

Mr. Debtosh Chakrabarti, President of PMC said, “This acquisition represents PMC’s continuing commitment to the organotin industry and is synergistic to our existing organometallics and catalyst businesses. We believe that the customer base of the Business as well as all of PMC’s customers will benefit significantly from combining the technology base and experience of the organometallics business with PMC’s global supply chain, technology and manufacturing capabilities and focus on innovative solutions and technical service in this industry.”

Source: Company Press Release