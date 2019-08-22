The acquisition of Precise Packaging is expected to strengthen PLZ Aeroscience’s position in North America

Image: Precise manufactures small-format aerosol and liquid products. Photo: courtesy of Precise Packaging.

North American aerosols manufacturer PLZ Aeroscience (PLZ) has closed the acquisition of US-based Precise Packaging (Precise) from an affiliate of Trive Capital for an undisclosed amount.

Precise is the engaged in manufacturing small-format aerosol and liquid products for the personal care, home fragrance and over-the-counter end markets.

Earlier this year, Precise Packaging has invested in a new aerosol production line for its 120,000ft² facility, in a bid to boost capabilities.

Precise fills personal care, household and over-the-counter (OTC) aerosol products which range from small, travel sizes to larger household sizes, with valve sizes from 13mm up to one inch.

PLZ president and CEO Ed Byczynski said: “Like PLZ, Precise focuses on shorter-run, specialty products and is a value-added strategic partner to its customers.

“Precise’s capabilities in small-format production will enhance our ability to provide customers with a full suite of aerosol and liquid products. Shaun and the team have built a great business that we are proud to add to the PLZ family.”

PLZ, which is owned by Pritzker Private Capital and management, is a speciality aerosol and liquid product manufacturing.

PLZ intends to better serve its current and future customers with new acquisition

The PLZ family of companies are engaged in the development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private-label products.

Precise Packaging CEO Shaun Gaus said: “At Precise Packaging we aim to exceed our customers’ expectations and it is clear that PLZ does the same. We look forward to continuing to grow the Precise business while now being able to leverage the capabilities and connections across the broader PLZ network.”

Pritzker Private Capital principal Chris Trick said that the deal further strengthens PLZ’s position as the North American leader in speciality aerosol and liquid manufacturing.

“The combination of PLZ and Precise will allow both companies to better serve their current and future customers. We are pleased to partner with Shaun and the Precise team and welcome them to PLZ.”