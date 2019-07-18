Plus Products has announced a new look for its line of low dose cannabis infused edibles.

Image: New look designed to create greater clarity for consumers under three easy-to-understand banners. Photo: courtesy of Plus Products Inc.

The rebrand was guided by market structure research from Henry J. Rak Associates and designed by Partners & Spade, an agency that has worked alongside brands including Peloton and Warby Parker.

PLUS has already seen success in California with the #1 and #2 best selling cannabis products over the last twelve months, both by number of units sold and dollars of retail sales according to BDS Analytics1.

“Cannabis can be confusing. We hope our new system will help reduce some of that confusion,” said Jake Heimark, CEO and Co-founder. “We worked with experienced market researchers to find out why people use cannabis, then translated those findings into an easy-to-use system of cannabis. We are excited to help our customers Uplift their experiences, bring Balance to their everyday, and Unwind without getting unwound.”

The new packaging and product system goes beyond traditional use of Sativa, Hybrid and Indica and focuses on the science behind unique combinations of THC and CBD. The intention is to create the right mix of cannabinoids paired with a targeted flavor profile to give the consumer an amazing product experience.

“We believe this system will make PLUS even more accessible to new consumers, and we hope our investments in consistency and quality will keep them coming back,” said Mr. Heimark.

PLUS cannabis infused edibles are available at over 300 licensed retailers across the state of California and the company has a pipeline of new product innovations that it will continue to rollout under the new streamlined and easy to understand design. PLUS edibles will also be available at licensed retailers in Nevada by the end of summer.

PLUS Products is a California edibles company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences.

The PLUS Gummies and PLUS Mints are manufactured at PLUS’s own factory in Adelanto, CA, with strict internal and external testing to ensure accurate consistent dosage. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

Source: Company Press Release