The new generation of super plastics will help meet forthcoming plastic mandates in the European Union (EU)

Plastix and Titan Bioplastics have collaborated to offer next-generation super plastics. (Credit: Adrian Malec from Pixabay)

Denmark-based plastics recycling company Plastix has entered into an alliance partnership with US-based Titan Bioplastics to offer sustainable recycled super plastics with food-safe nanotechnology.

The new generation of super plastics will help support sustainable circular economy initiatives, as well as meet forthcoming plastic mandates in the EU.

Plastix CEO Hans Axel Kristensen said: “The goal here is to increase the content of recycled plastics in basically all products to meet the requirements of the New Circular Plastics Economy, not just by recycling plastic waste, but ensuring these materials are on par with virgin materials, making them applicable for a multitude of uses including food contact packaging.”

OceanIX is Plastix’s recycled product designed to use in a range of applications

Plastix is said to be a recycling solution provider for one of the challenging plastic waste streams, fishing nets and ropes, which may end up in landfills or the ocean. OceanIX, the company’s recycled product, has been designed for use in a range of applications.

Titan Bioplastics’ advanced proprietary Titan Nanofill is a food contact mineral additive that secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is designed to be uploaded into a variety of polymers.

Small loading rates of Titan Nanofill can offer a 100% increase in barrier properties in polymers blocking moisture, oxygen and some UV.

Titan Nanofill also avoids leaching, which during recycling helps to prevent other plastics from leaching.

The European Commission has issued established mandates with timelines with a focus on recycled plastics and their applications to protect the environment.

The mandates include a 90% collection target for plastic bottles by 2029 and the production of plastic bottles with around 25% recycled plastic by 2025 and 30% by 2030.

The recycled plastics and additives have to be used in the food and beverage packaging after review by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for safety in the European Union (EU).

Titan Bioplastics CEO Tanya Hart said: “We see this as an advancement to many packaging solutions, as well as serious technology supporting companies adapting production in order to meet directives by the European Commission and the Extended Producer Responsibility Act.”

Recently, Dow introduced new post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins to better meet the increasing demand for recycled plastics from the brand owners.