The preform family will utilize Plastipak's new 26/22mm finish, which is 1.38 grams lighter than the current industry standard 1881 finish, with up to an additional 0.5 grams saved with the new closure over the current 1881 closure

Plastipak has announced new lightweight neck finish for carbonated beverages (Credit: Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

Plastipak Packaging, Inc. announced that it will be making a significant investment in its proprietary lightweight neck finish technology.

This investment will allow the commercialization of a family of preforms in Europe and the United States that utilizes the lightest weight neck finish validated for carbonated beverages.

The preform family will utilize Plastipak’s new 26/22mm finish, which is 1.38 grams lighter than the current industry standard 1881 finish, with up to an additional 0.5 grams saved with the new closure over the current 1881 closure.

Tim Eppinga, Global Vice President of Food & Beverage Category, stated that, “Plastipak is excited to work with the industry to deliver the most optimized package to date.”

Plastipak Packaging is a global leader in the rigid plastic packaging and recycling industries with more than 50 years in business

Source: Company Press Release