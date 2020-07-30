The Fresh ‘N Clear GoCubes 14-ounce insert tray and CrystalSeal Dimensions angled base with high dome lid container are the new food packaging products

Placon has introduced two new food packaging products. (Credit: Placon)

Plastic packaging solutions provider Placon has expanded its stock food packaging product portfolio with the introduction of two new products.

The new products include Fresh ‘N Clear GoCubes 14-ounce insert tray and CrystalSeal Dimensions angled base with high dome lid container.

The new Fresh ‘N Clear GoCubes 14-ounce insert tray has been designed to fit directly into GoCubes CC1 base options, which enables customers to add a sandwich within the insert tray and package a salad or chips within the main base.

It will help provide an option to the end-user to purchase an essential sandwich with salad or chips lunch all within one package.

The new tray enables the retailer to separately place product variety, scents and flavours, helping end-users to transport and take the complete package with them on-the-go.

The Fresh ‘N Clear GoCubes 14-ounce insert tray has been produced using the company’s EcoStar post-consumer recycled PET.

Placon’s new CrystalSeal Dimensions angled base with high dome lid container has been designed for consumers to take with them for any picnic or family gathering.

The container can be used to hold rice cereal treats, brownies and other dessert or multi-serving items. Its base is fitted with small support steps, helping to rest the product at a slight angle to better maintain fresh look and product appeal on shelf.

Placon’s new package helps retailers to show better quality and customise to add their logos. It is available with easy-grip open and close tabs on both sides, helping to easily open and close to keep the product fresh inside.

Placon senior product manager Derek Skogen said: “Our retailers consistently look to us to provide them with industry-leading packaging design and innovation within food packaging and with these two new products we accomplished this.

“Both products fill a need within our stock food portfolio that support on the go and convenience consumer trends in the market today.”

In October 2017, Placon introduced a new four-compartment GoCube base for grab and go snack products.