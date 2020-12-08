The facility is being expanded to support the manufacturing of custom plastic packaging for medical device and healthcare industries

Placon has commenced construction on Elkhart medical facility. (Credit: Placon)

Plastic packaging solutions provider Placon has commenced construction on a project to expand Elkhart medical facility in Indiana, US.

The company is investing $15m to expand the facility, which will be used to manufacture custom plastic packaging for the medical device and healthcare industries.

Placon’s location consists of operations, including thermoforming, BargerGard protective products, inline flexographic lid printing, die-cutting and lift labels.

Placon stated that Elkhart facility is ISO 13485 certified and contains Class 100,000 clean rooms.

The expansion will allow the company to double the thermoforming capacity at the Elkhart facility, as well as enables to increase cleanroom manufacturing, warehouse, and office space.

Placon is also planning a design centre for enhanced project collaboration and increased speed to market. The company is planning to commence operations at the expanded facility in summer 2021.

Placon chairman and CEO Dan Mohs said: “Our Elkhart facility is in the middle of two large Medical clusters; Warsaw, Indiana and Chicago, Illinois.

“We have built the most knowledgeable sales force in North America and our customers have responded with new opportunities; now it’s time to modernize our factory and further separate from our competitors.

“This investment will allow us to provide our customers best in class service and quality with twice the capacity.”

In July this year, Placon expanded its stock food packaging product portfolio with the introduction of two new products. The new products include Fresh ‘N Clear GoCubes 14-ounce insert tray and CrystalSeal Dimensions angled base with high dome lid container.

Established in 1966, Placon is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of sustainable plastic packaging for medical, food and consumer goods products.