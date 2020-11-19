FlexArmor is ideal for sandwich and burger wraps, basket and pizza liners, french fry and QSR pouches, fast food clamshells, cookie bags, takeout bags and more

Pixelle’s FlexArmor is designed for oil and grease resistant food papers. (Credit: congerdesign from Pixabay)

Pixelle Specialty Solutions (“Pixelle”) today announced the introduction of FlexArmor™, a new barrier technology engineered for oil and grease resistance in food service, quick service restaurant, fast food and casual dining papers, without the use of fluorocarbons.

“We are excited to offer a new oil and grease resistant (OGR) barrier that eliminates fluorocarbons from the manufacturing process while maintaining a level of convertibility and OGR performance comparable to conventional methods,” said Bob van Helden, Vice President, Specialty Papers. “FlexArmor provides an alternative to conventional OGR papers as companies around the world work to implement new policies that address polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food packaging. This investment in new capabilities further demonstrates Pixelle’s continued commitment to deliver sustainable food packaging solutions,” said van Helden.

Available in basis weights ranging from 15lb. to 150lb., FlexArmor is ideal for sandwich and burger wraps, basket and pizza liners, french fry and QSR pouches, fast food clamshells, cookie bags, takeout bags and more. Bleached and natural kraft papers are also available along with wet strength properties in a range of basis weights.

Pixelle’s portfolio of food papers is FDA compliant for direct and indirect food contact and available with FSC, SFI and PEFC forestry certifications. FlexArmor™ is recyclable and plastic free while leveraging the proven converting performance of Pixelle’s specialty papers. (FSC-C012681)

Pixelle offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of food service and food packaging papers manufactured in the U.S.A. Leveraging a network of specialty assets, analytical services and testing capabilities, Pixelle can support customers in their transition to fluorocarbon free papers.

