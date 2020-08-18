OmniLux is Made in the USA at the Pixelle Spring Grove, PA and Chillicothe, OH mills, and the line is supported by an extensive multi-location stocking network

Product Packaging. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Pixelle Specialty Solutions (Pixelle) has introduced OmniLux Opaque, a new multipurpose opaque product line designed for web offset, sheetfed, digital toner, and inkjet presses. OmniLux features excellent opacity with a 96-bright blue-white shade for crisp, brilliant print image quality and is available in both Text and Cover Weights.

“Pixelle continues to invest in Printing & Writing papers with the development of this new opaque product line,” said David Dickerhoof, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “Adding OmniLux to our offering enables customers to bundle opaque products from one of the broadest portfolios of specialty papers in the industry, and to do it with just one phone call.”

Forestry certification and recycled PCW fibers are both available upon request.

