The investment plan will see the installation of one new furnace with seven new manufacturing lines at the Jambusar plant

Piramal Glass plans to invest $42m at Jambusar plant. (Credit: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay)

Piramal Glass (PGL), an India-based provider of glass packaging solutions, has announced plans to invest INR3bn ($42m) for the expansion of its green-field project in Jambusar, Gujarat.

The investment at the 300,000ft² plant will see the installation of one new furnace of 250 tonnes per day with seven new manufacturing lines.

The move is expected to create approximately 700 jobs at the plant in addition to the current 2,130 jobs.

Featuring three furnaces with 23 manufacturing lines, the Jambusar plant has the capacity to produce 540 tonnes per day of glass.

The expansion plan is a part of the company’s efforts to meet the increasing demand for glass packaging from customers in spirit, food & beverage and pharmaceutical markets primarily for exports to countries in Asia, Europe and the US.

Expanded facility to meet the growing demand for water bottles, spirits bottles and food packaging

Piramal said that the facility, which will become one-of-its-kind in Asia, will be equipped to meet the growing need for high-end water bottles, spirits bottles and food packaging.

Piramal Glass vice-chairman Vijay Shah said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our Jambusar plant in Gujarat, India.

“This will enable us to offer our premium customers in Asia, Europe and the US, innovative value-added glass packaging across high-end Specialty Spirits and Food & Beverage Industries.

“This world-class plant equipped with cutting-edge technology rooted in the principles of digital manufacturing, will also create job opportunities in the region.”

With operations in India, Sri Lanka and the US, Piramal Glass operates four manufacturing facilities and several decoration plants.

The company produces 1,435 tonnes per day of glass from 12 furnaces and 63 production lines.

In 2018, Piramal Glass has deployed Microsoft’s Azure IoT platform as part of its efforts to digitally revolutionise its manufacturing operations.