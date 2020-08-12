Hazmatpac is engaged in manufacturing and distributing United Nations-certified containers for its customers

Pipeline Packaging buys packaging container maker. (Credit: pasja1000 from Pixabay)

Pipeline Packaging, a US-based distributor of rigid industrial containers, has closed the acquisition of packaging containers maker Hazmatpac.

Established in 1991, Hazmatpac was formed to meet the demands for certified packaging due to the domestic and international regulations related to transport hazardous materials (hazmat).

In a press statement, Pipeline Packaging, said: “Fast forward nearly three decades later, Hazmatpac has become an industry leader in the specialised field of hazmat packaging.

“By always putting customers first, and focusing on compliance, safety, and quality, Hazmatpac was a natural fit for acquisition by Pipeline Packaging.”

Hazmatpac manufactures and distributes hazmat packaging

Hazmatpac is engaged in manufacturing and distributing United Nations-certified containers and supplies.

Upon completion of the deal, Hazmatpac will operate as a wholly-owned independent subsidiary of Pipeline Packaging.

Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Currently, Hazmatpac has two warehouses, including a 48,000ft2 warehouse in Houston, Texas, and a 31,000ft2 warehouse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pipeline Packaging president Chris Nelson said: “This acquisition represents a significant product line extension for our company and an exciting opportunity to expand into this niche business.

“Hazmatpac will work closely with the Pipeline Packaging team to share best practices as a way to grow both businesses.”

Pipeline Packaging, a subsidiary of Cleveland Steel Container, has 10 sales offices and warehouses.

In May this year, Pipeline Packaging has relocated its office from Cincinnati, Ohio to a new facility.

The new West Chester Township office, which will increase operational footprint by 25%, will also house a package engineering and testing lab.