The ban — implemented by the Australian State of Victoria's Environmental Protection Authority — was due to poor separation of waste creating a fire risk

EPA Victoria building in Melbourne (Credit: EPA Victoria)

A Phoenix Environmental Group-owned recycling facility based in the Australian State of Victoria has been ordered to stop accepting combustible recyclable and waste materials.

It is the third time the Coolaroo-based recycling site has been forced to stop its operations.

The firm was put on notice after an inspection by the State’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) which found large stockpiles of waste and recyclable materials that presented a significant risk of fire and would be difficult to extinguish.

The site will not be able to resume operations until it implements measures issued by the EPA.

EPA manager of the Resource Recovery Facilities Audit Taskforce Danny Childs said: “This is the third time the company has failed to comply with the Victorian Waste Management Policy that was introduced in August 2017.

“The company is well aware of its obligations to meet the requirements of the policy to ensure any risks to local communities or the environment are reduced.

“The company has failed for a third time to keep its stockpiles in check.

“If it fails to comply with the EPA notice, it faces a fine of up to 49,566 Australian dollars ($33,472) plus a further fine of 8,261 Australian dollars ($5,578) for each day the offence continues.

“EPA is also undertaking further investigations of the company to determine if any breaches of the Environment Protection Act 1970 have occurred and is looking at further compliance and enforcement action available under its powers.”

Recycling waste at the Phoenix Environmental Group facility not separated, increasing fire risks

During the inspection of the Phoenix Environmental Group’s site, EPA officers found loose stockpiles of combustible recyclable waste material at the premises without adequate separation distances between each.

Under waste management rules laid out by the Victorian Government compliance policy, sites are required to store combustible recyclable and waste materials in a manner that minimises risk of harm to human health and the environment from fire.

Childs said: “The size and contents of the stockpiles, inadequate separation distances and the potential sources of ignition increase the fire risks dramatically.

“Burning plastics, foam and polystyrene would create toxic gases and a great deal of smoke, and fire water runoff could contaminate local waterways.

“When we inspect recycling businesses’ premises, we expect them to comply with the Victorian Waste Management Policy and they can expect a zero-tolerance approach from EPA if non-compliance is found.”

The company will be able to process materials currently found on the site, but not receive any new waste.

Childs added: “EPA officers will undertake a strong inspection regime to ensure no breaches of the notice occur.

“The company will only be able to return to business as usual once EPA is confident the company has regained compliance with the Victorian Waste Management Policy.”