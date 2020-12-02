Starting in January 2021, P&G will start using the recyclable HDPE tubes for toothpaste brands Crest, Oral-B and Blend-a-med

The new HDPE tubes can be recycled at the existing recycling stream. (Credit: Steve Buissinne, South Africa/Wikipedia)

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Oral Care has introduced new recyclable packaging for its toothpaste brands, Crest, Oral-B and Blend-a-med, as part of its sustainability efforts.

Starting in January 2021, P&G will start using the recyclable HDPE tubes for Crest, Oral-B and Blend-a-med, with full conversion planned to be completed by 2025 in the US and Europe.

P&G aims to make its packaging 100% recyclable or reusable by 2030

The move to switch to new recyclable high-density polyethylene (HDPE) toothpaste tubes is a part of P&G’s 2030 commitment to make its packaging 100% recyclable or reusable.

In addition to providing the same product protection as current tubes, the new HDPE tubes are designed to be recycled at the existing recycling streams.

In an effort to make toothpaste tubes more sustainable, Procter & Gamble has signed an agreement with Albéa to use its proprietary Greenleaf Generation 2 tube technology.

The technology allows the tubes to be recyclable at the active collection schemes and within the existing, effective HDPE bottles recycling stream.

Additionally, the Greenleaf Generation 2 tubes are recognised by the North American Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as well as RecyClass and SUEZ.circpack in Europe.

P&G said that the toothpaste tubes have also been tested for conversion into quality post-consumer HDPE resin, and then reused to make new plastic bottles.

P&G Health Care CEO Steve Bishop said: “P&G Oral Care started our sustainability journey many years back and continue to reduce our footprint.

“To drive a more circular supply chain, all of our production sites globally are qualified as sending zero manufacturing waste to landfill, and our sites across the United States, Canada, and Europe purchase 100% renewable electricity.”

In October this year, P&G Beauty introduced a new reusable and refillable aluminium bottle system for its haircare brands.