P&G Beauty’s reusable and refillable aluminum bottle system. (Credit: Procter & Gamble)

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Beauty has introduced a new reusable and refillable aluminum bottle system for its hair care brands, as part of its commitment to a sustainable economy.

The new ‘good refill system’ designed for shampoos comprises a new reusable 100% aluminum bottle and recyclable refill pouch, which is made using 60% less plastic.

The new reusable and refillable aluminum bottle system, which was unveiled at the Reuters Business Summit, will be used for P&G Beauty’s hair care brands like Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie in Europe.

New refill system to be made available to consumers by 2021

The new reusable aluminum bottle and refill pouches are planned to be made available to consumers as of 2021.

By the end of 2021, P&G Beauty aims to reduce virgin plastic usage by 50% in the packaging used for shampoos and conditioners.

P&G Europe Hair Care senior vice-president and general manager Artur Litarowicz said: “We need to start turning the tide on the plastic waste crisis and there is no time to waste when it comes to protecting our planet.

“There is so much more to do, and I am passionate about P&G Beauty being a force for good across Europe as we step towards achieving our 2030 Responsible Beauty goals at pace.”

P&G Beauty expects the new packaging for its Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie to enable 200 million households in Europe to recycle, reduce and reuse the packaging.

P&G chief sustainability officer Virginie Helias said: “This new packaging innovation will contribute to making the reuse of packaging irresistible, while enabling a reduction of virgin plastic as per P&G’s Ambition 2030 commitment.”

Last year, P&G announced plans to increase the use of recycled plastic in its packaging for household cleaning brands in Europe.